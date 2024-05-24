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Adaptive Security Risk

by Adaptive Security

Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
OsintData Breach
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Adaptive Security Risk Description

Adaptive Security Risk is a human risk management platform that continuously monitors and quantifies user-driven security risk across organizations. The platform provides live, dynamic risk scoring that evaluates individual and organizational risk using real user behavior data. The system automatically segments risk by role, department, and location, enabling targeted risk-based reporting. It monitors executive exposure through OSINT analysis, tracking data about leadership across brokers, public records, and credential breaches. The platform identifies deepfake risks by analyzing media assets and public presence. Risk remediation is personalized and automated, launching custom training campaigns and phishing simulations based on individual user risk scores. The platform monitors LLM visibility risks and provides password breach history tracking. Users receive automated reports delivered to their inbox on a scheduled basis. The platform simulates multi-channel phishing scenarios including email, voice, video, and SMS to replicate executive-level threats. It provides visibility into AI-based security risks and offers training content focused on modern threats including deepfakes and social engineering. Risk monitoring operates continuously, providing around-the-clock surveillance of executive teams and organizational users. The system integrates security awareness training with behavioral risk data to create measurable security risk reduction across the organization.

Adaptive Security Risk FAQ

Common questions about Adaptive Security Risk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Adaptive Security Risk is Quantifies user-driven risk with real-time scoring and automated remediation developed by Adaptive Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Osint, Data Breach.

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Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims

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Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations

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