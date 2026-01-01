Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS Logo

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS

Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS Description

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is an AI security platform that provides protection across the AI lifecycle from development to deployment. The platform addresses security for AI applications, agents, models, and data through multiple security capabilities. The product offers AI Model Security to scan third-party AI models for vulnerabilities and protect against model tampering, malicious scripts, and deserialization attacks. AI Red Teaming functionality performs automated penetration tests on AI applications and models using an adaptive agent that simulates real attacker behavior. AI Posture Management provides visibility into the AI ecosystem to identify excessive permissions, sensitive data exposure, platform misconfigurations, and access misconfigurations. AI Runtime Security protects LLM-powered applications against runtime threats including prompt injection, malicious code, toxic content, sensitive data leaks, resource overload, and hallucinations. AI Agent Security secures AI agents, including those built on no-code/low-code platforms, against agentic threats such as identity impersonation, memory manipulation, and tool misuse. The platform includes MCP (Model Context Protocol) threat detection and a standalone MCP server for secure AI integration. The platform provides discovery capabilities to gain visibility and control over AI infrastructure, platforms, and data. It includes assessment features to detect vulnerabilities and risks before deployment, and protection mechanisms to monitor behaviors in real time for anomaly detection and threat prevention.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS FAQ

Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS is Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Anomaly Detection, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →