Browser-native platform securing SaaS access with zero trust, DLP, and threat prevention.

Key features: Browser-native secure SaaS access with no agents, proxies, or VPNs required, Real-time phishing and malware defense via inline link inspection and content isolation, Credential protection by blocking form submissions on mismatched or phishing domains, Anonymous research with attribution masking, fingerprint rotation, and private relay routing, Shadow IT and unsanctioned app discovery with real-time classification and inline policy enforcement