Top picks: Surface Security Browser Extension, Owl Browser, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser — plus 17 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Push Security Browser Extension alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Push Security Browser Extension is a commercial Secure Enterprise Browsers tool developed by Push Security. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Surface Security Browser Extension, Owl Browser, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser, Conceal Secure SaaS Access, and LayerX Platform. All 20 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Push Security Browser Extension, including their key features and shared capabilities.
A security platform that monitors identity, data, and actions in the browser.
Undetectable browser automation that behaves like a user.
SASE-native secure browser for managed and unmanaged devices with data protection
Browser-native platform securing SaaS access with zero trust, DLP, and threat prevention.
Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Enterprise browser with access control, session visibility & GenAI DLP.
Chromium-based enterprise browser for secure unmanaged device & BYOD access
A security platform that monitors identity, data, and actions in the browser.
Undetectable browser automation that behaves like a user.
SASE-native secure browser for managed and unmanaged devices with data protection
Browser-native platform securing SaaS access with zero trust, DLP, and threat prevention.
Browser security platform for monitoring, controlling & protecting web activity
MSP-focused browser security platform with DNS filtering & DLP.
Enterprise browser with access control, session visibility & GenAI DLP.
Chromium-based enterprise browser for secure unmanaged device & BYOD access
Enterprise browser with built-in security, data protection, and access controls
Enterprise browser security platform for any browser with GenAI protection
Enterprise secure browser with built-in DLP, phishing protection & remote access.
Converts any browser into a secure enterprise workspace with DLP and zero trust.
Zero-trust enterprise browser securing users & apps without proxy infra.
Chromium-based enterprise browser replacing VDI for secure SaaS access on any device.
Chrome browser deployment and management platform with security controls
AI-powered browser security platform for enterprise web threat protection.
Secure enterprise browser for MS environments with MFA & Zero Trust controls.
Secure workspace for BYOD/unmanaged devices without VDI or device takeover
Chrome extension providing real-time browser security via sandboxing and AI.
Browser-based web filtering for K-12 schools with DNS and content controls.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Push Security Browser Extension.
The most popular alternatives to Push Security Browser Extension include Surface Security Browser Extension, Owl Browser, Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser, Conceal Secure SaaS Access, and LayerX Platform. These Secure Enterprise Browsers tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 20 alternatives to Push Security Browser Extension listed on CybersecTools, all within the Secure Enterprise Browsers category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Push Security Browser Extension is a commercial Secure Enterprise Browsers tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Push Security Browser Extension is a Secure Enterprise Browsers tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for secure enterprise browsers capabilities and can be compared against 20 similar tools.