Palo Alto Networks Advanced URL Filtering Description

Palo Alto Networks Advanced URL Filtering is a web security solution that provides real-time protection against known and unknown web-based threats. The solution combines a malicious URL database with inline deep learning capabilities to detect and prevent threats in real time. The product uses machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI models through Palo Alto Networks' Precision AI technology to analyze threat data and deliver protection. It can detect and block malicious URLs 48 hours before other vendors, stopping 88% of threats within this timeframe. Advanced URL Filtering integrates directly into Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW), allowing organizations to build security policies with fine-grained controls based on users, risk ratings, and content categories. The solution provides multiple layers of protection against sophisticated phishing attacks and evasive web-based threats. The product offers flexible deployment options including explicit or transparent proxy configurations for organizations transitioning from traditional proxy-based web security. It automates security actions and policy enforcement to reduce manual intervention while maintaining complete control over web traffic. Advanced URL Filtering works alongside DNS Security to provide comprehensive internet edge protection. The solution aims to reduce risk by 45% and optimize security posture 30% faster compared to point solutions, according to Forrester TEI analysis.