Upwind Cloud Security Platform Description

Upwind Cloud Security Platform is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security across the entire cloud lifecycle, from build to runtime protection. The platform consolidates multiple security tools into a unified solution for cloud-native applications. The platform operates across three phases: Build, Run, and Protect. In the Build phase, it enforces guardrails through Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, supply chain security with Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), and container admission control. The Run phase provides runtime visibility through Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), attack path analysis, vulnerability management, container and Kubernetes security, and serverless security. The Protect phase offers runtime defense through Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), attack surface management, API security, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), and managed detection and response (MDR) services. The platform provides visibility into cloud environments, workloads, services, and data flows. It includes risk prioritization capabilities to focus on critical vulnerabilities and threats. The solution supports container security, Kubernetes environments, serverless architectures, and AI security use cases. It offers real-time threat detection and response capabilities for cloud runtime environments.