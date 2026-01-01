CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response Description
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a security platform designed to protect AI systems and infrastructure. The product provides detection and response capabilities across multiple AI components including AI models, AI agents, data used in AI systems, and prompts. The platform is part of CrowdStrike's broader Falcon security ecosystem and integrates with their endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and security operations capabilities. It addresses security concerns specific to AI deployments and AI-powered systems. Falcon AIDR operates within CrowdStrike's unified platform architecture, sharing the same agent and console infrastructure used for other security functions. The product aims to provide visibility and protection for organizations deploying AI technologies across their environment. The solution is positioned to address emerging threats targeting AI systems, including risks to machine learning models, autonomous AI agents, training data, and user interactions with AI systems through prompts. It is designed for organizations that need to secure their AI implementations while maintaining operational functionality.
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response FAQ
CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response is AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts developed by CrowdStrike.
