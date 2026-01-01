CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response

AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response Description

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response (AIDR) is a security platform designed to protect AI systems and infrastructure. The product provides detection and response capabilities across multiple AI components including AI models, AI agents, data used in AI systems, and prompts. The platform is part of CrowdStrike's broader Falcon security ecosystem and integrates with their endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and security operations capabilities. It addresses security concerns specific to AI deployments and AI-powered systems. Falcon AIDR operates within CrowdStrike's unified platform architecture, sharing the same agent and console infrastructure used for other security functions. The product aims to provide visibility and protection for organizations deploying AI technologies across their environment. The solution is positioned to address emerging threats targeting AI systems, including risks to machine learning models, autonomous AI agents, training data, and user interactions with AI systems through prompts. It is designed for organizations that need to secure their AI implementations while maintaining operational functionality.

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response FAQ

Common questions about CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CrowdStrike Falcon AI Detection and Response is AI-focused detection and response platform for AI models, agents, data, and prompts developed by CrowdStrike. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, AI Security, Anomaly Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →