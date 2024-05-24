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Adaptive Security Enterprise

by Adaptive Security

Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Osint
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Adaptive Security Enterprise Description

Adaptive Security Enterprise is a security awareness training platform designed for large organizations. The platform provides interactive security and compliance training modules that can be customized or created using AI-powered tools. The solution includes multi-channel phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, and video. It features deepfake voice call phishing (vishing) that uses simulated executive voices, and OSINT-powered email spearphishing that leverages real-world open source intelligence about the organization, employees, and technology stack. The platform offers risk-based employee grouping, built-in analytics, and proactive alerts for administrators. It includes just-in-time microlearning that provides training at the moment employees interact with simulated threats. The system supports seamless reporting and triage capabilities for managing security awareness campaigns. Additional capabilities include LLM risk exposure assessment for credentialed employees, identifying how publicly available data can be weaponized by large language models. The platform provides integrations with existing technology stacks and includes API access for custom workflows. The solution is positioned as an alternative to legacy security awareness training platforms, addressing modern attack vectors including AI-generated social engineering attacks, deepfakes, and sophisticated phishing campaigns that exploit organizational complexity.

Adaptive Security Enterprise FAQ

Common questions about Adaptive Security Enterprise including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Adaptive Security Enterprise is Enterprise security awareness platform with deepfake phishing simulations developed by Adaptive Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Osint.

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Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims

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