Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud Runtime Security

Real-time cloud runtime protection for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless

Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud Runtime Security is a comprehensive cloud-native application protection platform that provides real-time threat prevention and detection for cloud workloads. The platform delivers runtime protection through lightweight agents that stop threats using behavioral threat protection, malware analysis, and exploit prevention. It offers cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities with AI-driven analysis leveraging comprehensive threat intelligence data to detect both known and unknown threats. The solution provides cloud workload protection (CWP) for VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless workloads across multicloud environments. It includes container and Kubernetes security throughout the application lifecycle from code to cloud, as well as web application and API security (WAAS) to protect against web-based attacks across public and private cloud environments. The platform features Code to Cloud™ Context, which accelerates remediation by tracing the root cause of problems from code to cloud and back, enabling teams to remediate risks at the source. The solution is designed to address the challenges of constantly changing cloud environments where traditional security tools cannot keep up with the pace of threats.

