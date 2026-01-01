Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN Description
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SD-WAN is a software-defined wide area network solution that operates as part of the Prisma SASE platform. The product provides network connectivity for branch locations while integrating security capabilities through a Zero Trust architecture. The solution monitors network traffic and application performance across multiple connection paths. It analyzes events and detects attacks using AI-based mechanisms, blocking threats inline. The platform includes automated operations features designed to reduce manual troubleshooting and configuration tasks. Prisma SD-WAN connects branch offices to cloud applications and data centers through optimized routing. It supports multiple transport types and provides path selection based on application requirements. The system includes visibility into network performance metrics and application behavior. The product integrates with the broader Prisma SASE platform to deliver security services including firewall capabilities and threat prevention. It provides centralized management through a single interface for configuration and monitoring across distributed locations. The solution supports IoT device connectivity and includes features for operational resilience. It offers integration capabilities with third-party platforms for extended functionality in areas such as cloud connectivity, hardware deployment, and IT service management.
