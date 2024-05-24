Guardio Protection Plan Description

Guardio Protection Plan is a consumer-focused security solution that provides protection across desktop and mobile devices. The product operates through browser extensions for Chrome and Microsoft Edge on desktop systems, and mobile applications available for iOS and Android devices. The solution offers scam and phishing protection to block fraudulent websites and malicious links. It includes data leak alerts that notify users when their information appears in breaches. Account security insights provide visibility into potential vulnerabilities across connected accounts and services. The platform uses AI-powered detection to identify threats including fake websites, phishing links, and scam messages. Users can connect multiple devices under a single account, with cross-device protection that remains active across all connected endpoints. Guardio offers multiple subscription tiers including Individual (1 member), Duo (2 members), and Family (up to 5 members) plans. A free version provides basic browser protection and manual security scanning capabilities. Premium plans include 24/7 support, while VIP plans add priority support and one-on-one consultations with security experts. The product is designed for ease of use with quick installation and background operation. Users access management functions through a web-based dashboard or mobile application, where they can view security status, manage subscriptions, and review alerts.