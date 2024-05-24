CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Guardio Protection Plan Logo

Guardio Protection Plan

by Guardio

Browser & mobile security solution with phishing protection & data leak alerts

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup
Browser SecurityData Breach
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Endpoint Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Guardio Protection Plan Description

Guardio Protection Plan is a consumer-focused security solution that provides protection across desktop and mobile devices. The product operates through browser extensions for Chrome and Microsoft Edge on desktop systems, and mobile applications available for iOS and Android devices. The solution offers scam and phishing protection to block fraudulent websites and malicious links. It includes data leak alerts that notify users when their information appears in breaches. Account security insights provide visibility into potential vulnerabilities across connected accounts and services. The platform uses AI-powered detection to identify threats including fake websites, phishing links, and scam messages. Users can connect multiple devices under a single account, with cross-device protection that remains active across all connected endpoints. Guardio offers multiple subscription tiers including Individual (1 member), Duo (2 members), and Family (up to 5 members) plans. A free version provides basic browser protection and manual security scanning capabilities. Premium plans include 24/7 support, while VIP plans add priority support and one-on-one consultations with security experts. The product is designed for ease of use with quick installation and background operation. Users access management functions through a web-based dashboard or mobile application, where they can view security status, manage subscriptions, and review alerts.

Guardio Protection Plan FAQ

Common questions about Guardio Protection Plan including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Guardio Protection Plan is Browser & mobile security solution with phishing protection & data leak alerts developed by Guardio. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Data Breach.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Avira Antivirus Security for Android Logo
Avira Antivirus Security for Android

Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.

0
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS Logo
Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS

Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features

0
Cyfirma DeFNCE Logo
Cyfirma DeFNCE

Mobile security app for device scanning, data leak detection, and risk assessment

0
G DATA Mobile Security iOS Logo
G DATA Mobile Security iOS

Mobile security app for iOS devices with anti-phishing and anti-theft features

0
ThreatDown Mobile Security Logo
ThreatDown Mobile Security

Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox