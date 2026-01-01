Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE Autonomous Digital Experience Management Logo

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) is a digital experience monitoring solution that provides visibility into user devices, network connections, applications, and IT infrastructure performance. The product is natively integrated into SASE and Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) deployments. ADEM monitors digital experience through real user monitoring (RUM) and synthetic testing to identify performance issues across Wi-Fi connectivity, LAN, and security policy configurations. The solution uses a unified dashboard to display health and performance metrics for users, branch sites, applications, and infrastructure. The product employs artificial intelligence and machine learning to baseline performance, detect anomalies, and provide automated remediation playbooks. It includes an Access Analyzer tool for isolating connectivity issues and identifying root causes of service disruptions. ADEM operates as a browser-based monitoring solution that does not require additional hardware or software installations beyond existing SASE infrastructure. The solution integrates with Strata Copilot to provide guided workflows and recommendations for issue resolution. The product is designed for IT operations teams managing hybrid workforces and distributed environments. It provides observability across the service delivery chain to help reduce mean time to detect and mean time to resolution for application performance issues.

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE Autonomous Digital Experience Management is Digital experience monitoring for SASE and NGFW with AI-driven remediation developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Automation.

