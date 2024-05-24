Zafran Description
Zafran is an exposure management platform designed to replace legacy vulnerability management solutions like Kenna Security. The platform provides continuous vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, aggregating data from multiple sources into a unified view. The platform performs vulnerability assessment by analyzing runtime presence, internet exposure, active exploitation in the wild, business criticality of assets, and availability of existing security defenses. This contextual analysis helps organizations prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual risk rather than CVSS scores alone. Zafran offers risk mitigation capabilities that leverage existing security tools to reduce exposure without waiting for patch windows. The platform maps vulnerabilities to compensating controls and provides step-by-step guidance for policy adjustments. For remediation operations, the platform eliminates redundant ticketing, optimizes remediation action plans using AI, automates ticket creation and assignment, and monitors remediation status. It integrates with ticketing platforms to streamline workflows. The platform includes Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities that allow security teams to query vulnerability data lakes, identify exposure to high-profile vulnerabilities and threat actors, and locate internet-exposed assets across hybrid environments. Zafran Discover provides agentless scanning of managed devices including Windows and Linux hosts, endpoints, servers, and running containers across cloud and on-premises environments with real-time scanning capabilities.
Zafran FAQ
Common questions about Zafran including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zafran is Exposure management platform for vulnerability discovery, assessment & remediation developed by Zafran. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
ALTERNATIVES
Centralized vuln intelligence platform with aggregation and risk prioritization
AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform for vuln discovery & prioritization
AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection
Proactive cyber risk exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & mitigation
Automated exposure validation tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities
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