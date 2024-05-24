Zafran Logo

Zafran

by Zafran

Exposure management platform for vulnerability discovery, assessment & remediation

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Vulnerability Management12 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Zafran Description

Zafran is an exposure management platform designed to replace legacy vulnerability management solutions like Kenna Security. The platform provides continuous vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, aggregating data from multiple sources into a unified view. The platform performs vulnerability assessment by analyzing runtime presence, internet exposure, active exploitation in the wild, business criticality of assets, and availability of existing security defenses. This contextual analysis helps organizations prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual risk rather than CVSS scores alone. Zafran offers risk mitigation capabilities that leverage existing security tools to reduce exposure without waiting for patch windows. The platform maps vulnerabilities to compensating controls and provides step-by-step guidance for policy adjustments. For remediation operations, the platform eliminates redundant ticketing, optimizes remediation action plans using AI, automates ticket creation and assignment, and monitors remediation status. It integrates with ticketing platforms to streamline workflows. The platform includes Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities that allow security teams to query vulnerability data lakes, identify exposure to high-profile vulnerabilities and threat actors, and locate internet-exposed assets across hybrid environments. Zafran Discover provides agentless scanning of managed devices including Windows and Linux hosts, endpoints, servers, and running containers across cloud and on-premises environments with real-time scanning capabilities.

Zafran FAQ

Common questions about Zafran including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zafran is Exposure management platform for vulnerability discovery, assessment & remediation developed by Zafran. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform Logo
Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform

Centralized vuln intelligence platform with aggregation and risk prioritization

0
Strobes AI-Driven Threat Exposure Management Logo
Strobes AI-Driven Threat Exposure Management

AI-driven threat exposure mgmt platform for vuln discovery & prioritization

0
Praetorian Chariot Logo
Praetorian Chariot

AI-powered continuous offensive security platform for vulnerability detection

0
Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management Logo
Trend Micro Cyber Risk Exposure Management

Proactive cyber risk exposure mgmt platform for asset discovery & mitigation

0
Qualys TruConfirm Logo
Qualys TruConfirm

Automated exposure validation tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox