Zafran Description

Zafran is an exposure management platform designed to replace legacy vulnerability management solutions like Kenna Security. The platform provides continuous vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, aggregating data from multiple sources into a unified view. The platform performs vulnerability assessment by analyzing runtime presence, internet exposure, active exploitation in the wild, business criticality of assets, and availability of existing security defenses. This contextual analysis helps organizations prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual risk rather than CVSS scores alone. Zafran offers risk mitigation capabilities that leverage existing security tools to reduce exposure without waiting for patch windows. The platform maps vulnerabilities to compensating controls and provides step-by-step guidance for policy adjustments. For remediation operations, the platform eliminates redundant ticketing, optimizes remediation action plans using AI, automates ticket creation and assignment, and monitors remediation status. It integrates with ticketing platforms to streamline workflows. The platform includes Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities that allow security teams to query vulnerability data lakes, identify exposure to high-profile vulnerabilities and threat actors, and locate internet-exposed assets across hybrid environments. Zafran Discover provides agentless scanning of managed devices including Windows and Linux hosts, endpoints, servers, and running containers across cloud and on-premises environments with real-time scanning capabilities.