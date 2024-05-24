Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform Logo

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform

by Zafran

Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Patch Management
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Vulnerability Management5 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform Description

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform provides continuous vulnerability discovery and management across hybrid cloud environments. The platform consolidates vulnerability data from multiple sources into a single source of truth, eliminating fragmented visibility and data silos. The platform performs agentless vulnerability detection through Zafran Discover and aggregates existing scanner findings via API. It normalizes, de-duplicates, and correlates vulnerabilities to assets across the enterprise attack surface. Risk assessment capabilities analyze vulnerabilities based on runtime presence, internet exposure of affected assets, active exploitation in the wild, business criticality of assets, and availability of existing security defenses. This contextual analysis helps identify the highest priority risks. The platform enables rapid risk mitigation by mapping vulnerabilities to compensating controls within existing security tools. It provides step-by-step guidance for adjusting tool policies or configurations to reduce exposure windows without waiting for patch deployment. Remediation workflows minimize noise through elimination of redundant ticketing, optimization of remediation action plans, and reliable routing of tasks to appropriate teams. The platform tracks remediation status without creating bottlenecks. Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities allow security teams to query the vulnerability data lake to identify exposures to specific threats, scope exposure degrees, reveal potential zero-day vulnerabilities through software component queries, and identify exposures associated with threat groups.

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform is Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation developed by Zafran. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation Logo
Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation

Continuous vuln discovery & risk-based prioritization platform

0
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management Logo
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management

Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation

0
Ivanti Neurons for RBVM Logo
Ivanti Neurons for RBVM

Risk-based vuln mgmt platform prioritizing threats using contextual intel

0
Cyrisma Platform Logo
Cyrisma Platform

Unified risk platform for MSPs: ASM, vuln mgmt, data discovery & compliance.

0
Furl Platform Logo
Furl Platform

AI platform that automates vuln remediation with per-device scripts & coordination.

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox