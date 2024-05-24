Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform
Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform
Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform Description
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform provides continuous vulnerability discovery and management across hybrid cloud environments. The platform consolidates vulnerability data from multiple sources into a single source of truth, eliminating fragmented visibility and data silos. The platform performs agentless vulnerability detection through Zafran Discover and aggregates existing scanner findings via API. It normalizes, de-duplicates, and correlates vulnerabilities to assets across the enterprise attack surface. Risk assessment capabilities analyze vulnerabilities based on runtime presence, internet exposure of affected assets, active exploitation in the wild, business criticality of assets, and availability of existing security defenses. This contextual analysis helps identify the highest priority risks. The platform enables rapid risk mitigation by mapping vulnerabilities to compensating controls within existing security tools. It provides step-by-step guidance for adjusting tool policies or configurations to reduce exposure windows without waiting for patch deployment. Remediation workflows minimize noise through elimination of redundant ticketing, optimization of remediation action plans, and reliable routing of tasks to appropriate teams. The platform tracks remediation status without creating bottlenecks. Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities allow security teams to query the vulnerability data lake to identify exposures to specific threats, scope exposure degrees, reveal potential zero-day vulnerabilities through software component queries, and identify exposures associated with threat groups.
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform FAQ
Common questions about Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform is Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation developed by Zafran. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Patch Management.
ALTERNATIVES
Continuous vuln discovery & risk-based prioritization platform
Cloud-native patch management with risk-based prioritization and automation
Risk-based vuln mgmt platform prioritizing threats using contextual intel
Unified risk platform for MSPs: ASM, vuln mgmt, data discovery & compliance.
AI platform that automates vuln remediation with per-device scripts & coordination.
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