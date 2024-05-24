Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform Description

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform provides continuous vulnerability discovery and management across hybrid cloud environments. The platform consolidates vulnerability data from multiple sources into a single source of truth, eliminating fragmented visibility and data silos. The platform performs agentless vulnerability detection through Zafran Discover and aggregates existing scanner findings via API. It normalizes, de-duplicates, and correlates vulnerabilities to assets across the enterprise attack surface. Risk assessment capabilities analyze vulnerabilities based on runtime presence, internet exposure of affected assets, active exploitation in the wild, business criticality of assets, and availability of existing security defenses. This contextual analysis helps identify the highest priority risks. The platform enables rapid risk mitigation by mapping vulnerabilities to compensating controls within existing security tools. It provides step-by-step guidance for adjusting tool policies or configurations to reduce exposure windows without waiting for patch deployment. Remediation workflows minimize noise through elimination of redundant ticketing, optimization of remediation action plans, and reliable routing of tasks to appropriate teams. The platform tracks remediation status without creating bottlenecks. Proactive Exposure Hunting capabilities allow security teams to query the vulnerability data lake to identify exposures to specific threats, scope exposure degrees, reveal potential zero-day vulnerabilities through software component queries, and identify exposures associated with threat groups.