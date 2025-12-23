XBOW Captcha Bypass Tool
XBOW Captcha Bypass Tool

AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for vulnerability discovery
XBOW Captcha Bypass Tool Description
XBOW is an automated penetration testing platform that uses AI agents to conduct security testing. The platform deploys multiple specialized AI agents that work in parallel to discover, validate, and exploit vulnerabilities without human intervention. The system performs autonomous security testing by identifying attack surfaces, iterating through exploitation strategies, and creating proof-of-concept validations. XBOW conducts systematic testing of endpoints and attack vectors through an AI coordinator that manages coverage. The platform is designed for on-demand penetration testing, allowing security teams to test applications and updates without scheduling delays. Testing can be initiated after code pushes and delivers results within hours rather than weeks. XBOW has been trained using knowledge from security researchers and has discovered over 1092 zero-day vulnerabilities across various platforms. The platform ranks #1 on the HackerOne World Leaderboard and operates approximately 80 times faster than manual penetration testing methods. The system handles various vulnerability types including cryptographic flaws, padding oracle attacks, and other security weaknesses. Results include validated and reproducible findings with working proof-of-concept demonstrations. The platform provides detailed traces showing the discovery, exploitation, and validation process for each identified vulnerability.
