Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security Description

Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security is a DNS security service that inspects DNS requests and responses in real time to block DNS-layer threats. The service uses Precision AI technology combining machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI to analyze DNS traffic and detect malicious domains. The service provides real-time protection against DNS hijacking attacks through DNS response analysis and automated discovery and monitoring of public-facing domains. It identifies and blocks access to misconfigured domains through automated DNS configuration management. Advanced DNS Security integrates natively with Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW) and Prisma Access, allowing organizations to enable the service without rerouting DNS traffic or lengthy change management processes. The service offers flexible deployment options including support for proxy-based DNS traffic security. The solution analyzes all DNS traffic inline and leverages crowd-sourced threat intelligence from a global network of customers. It blocks malicious domains and provides visibility into DNS-layer threats that may otherwise remain undetected. The service is delivered as a cloud-based subscription that can be managed from a single interface.