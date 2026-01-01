Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security
DNS security service that blocks DNS-layer threats in real time
Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security
DNS security service that blocks DNS-layer threats in real time
Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security Description
Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security is a DNS security service that inspects DNS requests and responses in real time to block DNS-layer threats. The service uses Precision AI technology combining machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI to analyze DNS traffic and detect malicious domains. The service provides real-time protection against DNS hijacking attacks through DNS response analysis and automated discovery and monitoring of public-facing domains. It identifies and blocks access to misconfigured domains through automated DNS configuration management. Advanced DNS Security integrates natively with Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls (NGFW) and Prisma Access, allowing organizations to enable the service without rerouting DNS traffic or lengthy change management processes. The service offers flexible deployment options including support for proxy-based DNS traffic security. The solution analyzes all DNS traffic inline and leverages crowd-sourced threat intelligence from a global network of customers. It blocks malicious domains and provides visibility into DNS-layer threats that may otherwise remain undetected. The service is delivered as a cloud-based subscription that can be managed from a single interface.
Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security FAQ
Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Palo Alto Networks Advanced DNS Security is DNS security service that blocks DNS-layer threats in real time developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with AI, Cloud Security, DNS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership