SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging Logo

SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging

by SEALSQ

Secure elements & PKI for EV charging infrastructure security

OT Security Commercial
On-Premises|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Iot SecurityFirmware AnalysisInfrastructureScada
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SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging Description

SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging provides security solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The product addresses cybersecurity risks in EV charging systems by implementing secure elements and PKI infrastructure to protect against vulnerabilities in the ISO 15118 standard used for communication between electric vehicles and charging stations. The solution integrates certified semiconductors, PKI services, and provisioning capabilities to build ISO 15118 (Plug & Charge) compliant EV chargers. Each device receives a unique digital identity to enable secure communication for OCPP (Open Charge Point Protocol), secure firmware updates, and data encryption. The product addresses multiple threat vectors including electricity flow disruption, identity theft, data alteration, and malware intrusion that can affect vehicles, charging stations, charge point operators, billing systems, and distribution system operators. The solution aims to provide interoperability between EV and charging systems while maintaining security standards. SEALSQ acts as a single security provider across the chain of trust, offering VaultIC secure elements, identity provisioning and management services, and certificate management through PKI infrastructure. The integrated approach is designed to reduce deployment complexity and time-to-market while maintaining compliance with security regulations.

SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging FAQ

Common questions about SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SEALSQ Automotive EV Charging is Secure elements & PKI for EV charging infrastructure security developed by SEALSQ. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with IOT Security, Firmware Analysis, Infrastructure.

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