Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training Logo

Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training

by Adaptive Security

Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
EducationOnline Learning
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Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training Description

Adaptive Security provides a security awareness training platform designed to educate employees on recognizing and responding to cyber threats. The platform includes training modules covering modern threats such as deepfakes, AI-based attacks, and social engineering scenarios. The platform offers a compliance library with training content for various security and compliance frameworks. Training can be personalized based on employee roles, risk profiles, and phishing simulation performance. Organizations can create custom training modules using AI-powered content generation tools or have content professionally filmed in the company's Beverly Hills studio. The platform includes capabilities for building and customizing training modules with complete branding control. Administrators can adjust visuals, interactions, and messaging to match organizational requirements. Real-time reporting and analytics provide visibility into training engagement and completion across the organization. Training content covers topics including phishing awareness, data protection, PII handling, and AI-based security risks. The platform supports interactive elements such as quizzes and simulations to reinforce learning. Organizations can deploy training campaigns and monitor employee progress through integrated dashboards. The solution is designed to reduce human error by building secure behaviors through ongoing, realistic training scenarios. It integrates with communication platforms to deliver training content and track employee participation.

Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training FAQ

Common questions about Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims developed by Adaptive Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Education, Online Learning.

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