Saviynt Privileged Access Management Description
Saviynt Privileged Access Management is a privileged access management solution that provides centralized visibility and control over privileged identities across cloud, SaaS, DevOps, and infrastructure environments. The platform implements a zero standing privilege model by replacing permanent privileged access with policy-driven, just-in-time access provisioning. The solution discovers and monitors privileged access across the organization to identify excessive privileges and access risks. It includes capabilities for credential vaulting, session recording, and remote privileged access management, all controlled from a unified interface. The platform integrates privileged access controls throughout the identity lifecycle by converging with identity governance and administration functions. Saviynt PAM manages both human privileged users (IT administrators, third-party contractors) and non-human identities (service accounts, applications, agents). The system enforces privileged access controls at scale through automated policy enforcement and provides streamlined request-to-approval workflows for end users requesting elevated access. The platform supports privileged access discovery to continuously monitor for excessive privileges, centralized PAM control for managing all capabilities from a single panel, and end-to-end governance for privileged identities. Organizations can deploy the solution to maintain audit readiness and ensure consistent security controls across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Saviynt Privileged Access Management FAQ
Common questions about Saviynt Privileged Access Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
