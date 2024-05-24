Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine Description

Armis Centrix Asset Intelligence Engine is a cloud-based knowledge base that tracks over five billion assets globally. The engine maintains detailed profiles for each asset including communication patterns, protocols used, data transmission volumes, mobility status, and software inventory. It records historical data on all asset activities. The system provides contextual understanding of assets based on their specific use cases and environments. It compares real-time asset state and behavior against known-good baselines derived from similar assets observed across multiple customer environments. The engine tracks managed, unmanaged, and IoT assets. The platform includes a threat detection engine that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to identify when devices operate outside normal baselines. Detection capabilities cover device misconfigurations, policy violations, abnormal behaviors such as inappropriate connection requests, unexpected software execution, and compromised devices based on threat intelligence. When assets operate outside established baselines, the system can issue alerts or automatically disconnect or quarantine assets. The engine enables asset classification and threat detection by leveraging aggregated intelligence from assets observed across all customer deployments.