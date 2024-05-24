What is MCP and how does it work? MCP (Model Context Protocol) lets your AI assistant connect directly to external data sources. When you enable the CybersecTools MCP server, your AI assistant (Claude, ChatGPT, etc.) can query our database of 10,143 products and 2,979 vendors in real time. You ask questions in natural language, and the AI calls the right tools automatically.

What data can I access?

Which AI apps support MCP?

How does credit-based pricing work?

How do I authenticate?

What happens to my credits when I upgrade?

How is this different from Gartner or Forrester?