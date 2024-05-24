The Entire Cybersecurity
Market. One Prompt Away.
Analyst firms charge $30K+ for static PDFs. Your AI now has live access to 10,143 products and 2,979 vendors.
Works with Claude, ChatGPT, and any MCP-compatible AI assistant
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SECURITY TOOLS
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VENDORS PROFILED
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DATA POINTS EACH
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MCP TOOLS
Why This Exists
The $30K Report Is Dead
For 30 years, understanding the cybersecurity market meant paying analysts who never sat on the buyer side. That changes now.
The Old Way
Cost
$20,000 - $100,000+/year
Freshness
Quarterly PDFs, outdated on arrival
Access
Static reports, no interactivity
Speed
Weeks to get custom research
Perspective
Analysts who never bought security tools
With CybersecTools MCP
Cost
Free to start. Paid plans from $199/mo.
Freshness
Continuously updated, always current
Access
Ask in natural language, get structured answers
Speed
Answers in seconds, not weeks
Data
450+ data points per product and company
Capabilities
Every Question a Vendor, Investor, or MSSP Would Ask
37 specialized tools organized into five intelligence tiers. Ask naturally; your AI picks the right tools.
Vendor Discovery
Search, filter, and rank vendors by any criteria. Find the right tool in seconds.
“Find cloud-based SIEM tools for small businesses”
“Show me free EDR tools”
“Show all SOAR tools with their deployment options”
Competitive Intelligence
Side-by-side comparisons with funding, headcount, traffic, and momentum data.
“Compare CrowdStrike vs SentinelOne vs Palo Alto”
“Show competitive landscape for the NDR category”
“Who are Wiz's top 5 competitors by growth?”
Market & Financial Intel
Funding rounds, M&A activity, valuations, salary benchmarks, and market trends.
“Largest cybersecurity funding rounds in 2025”
“What's the estimated valuation of Snyk?”
“Show M&A activity in the IAM space”
Deep Operational Data
Headcount trends, executive changes, hiring signals, salary benchmarks, and employee reviews.
“Show hiring trends and open roles at Zscaler”
“Show me recent employee departures at Rapid7”
“What's the salary benchmark for engineers at CrowdStrike?”
See It In Action
Real Questions. Real Answers.
Each of these prompts replaces hours of research or a call to an analyst firm.
You
Which AI security companies raised the most funding in 2025?
Claude
Here are the AI security companies that raised funding in 2025:
Total raised (2025)
$168.5M
Rounds closed
6
Largest single round
$100M
2025 round details
Noma Security leads with $132M across two rounds. Seed-stage AI security companies are attracting significant capital, with 7AI raising $36M pre-product.
Built For
Your Competitive Edge, Powered by AI
Whether you sell security, invest in it, advise on it, or buy it.
Cybersecurity Vendors
Track competitors in real time. Monitor funding rounds, hiring signals, executive moves, and product launches across your category.
❯Who are our top 5 competitors by momentum score?
❯Show hiring trends at CrowdStrike vs SentinelOne
❯What's the competitive landscape for the NDR category?
Investors & VCs
Due diligence in minutes, not weeks. Track funding activity, valuations, growth signals, and M&A across the cybersecurity market.
❯Largest cybersecurity funding rounds in 2025
❯What's the estimated valuation of Snyk?
❯Which cloud security startups have the highest momentum?
MSPs & MSSPs
Advise clients with data, not guesswork. Build security stack recommendations backed by real product intelligence and competitive positioning.
❯Recommend SIEM tools for mid-market companies
❯Compare top EDR vendors by headcount growth
❯NIST CSF coverage gaps in a typical SMB stack
Security Teams
Evaluate vendors without the research overhead. Compare products, map coverage against NIST CSF 2.0, and find the right fit for your stack.
❯Show SOAR tools for mid-market companies
❯Compare endpoint vendors and find coverage overlap
❯Find open-source SIEM alternatives
Setup
Two Minutes. Zero Complexity.
STEP 01
Get Your Key
Sign up free, get your access key instantly. No credit card.
STEP 02
Paste One Snippet
Add the config to Claude Desktop, ChatGPT, or any MCP client. Done.
STEP 03
Ask Anything
Plain language in, structured intelligence out. Your AI handles the rest.
37 MCP tools available
list_categories
All categories and subcategories with tool counts
list_tags
All tags used to classify cybersecurity tools
get_credit_costs
Your credit balance, plan, and cost of every tool
get_data_dictionary
Explain any data field, metric, or concept
search_companies
Search and rank companies by funding, employees, growth
search_tools
Search products by category, cost, deployment, company size
search_funding_rounds
Search funding rounds by investor, date, amount, stage
search_acquisitions
Search M&A activity by date, category, acquirer, target
get_company_social
Social media profiles and follower counts
get_company_products
All listed products with ratings and availability
get_company_news
Recent news articles and press mentions
compare_tools
Side-by-side comparison of 2-5 products
get_market_summary
Aggregated market metrics: funding, headcount, geo breakdown
get_tool
Full product details: features, ratings, NIST mapping, integrations
get_tools_bulk_metrics
Lightweight metrics for many tools at once
get_company_linkedin_activity
Follower growth, post engagement over time
get_company_technologies
Technology stack with verification dates
get_company_career_path
Talent flow: where employees come from and go next
get_company_reviews
Employee & product reviews with 9-dimension breakdown
get_company_jobs
Job posting data, active count, growth trends
compare_companies
Side-by-side comparison of 2-5 companies
get_nist_coverage
NIST CSF 2.0 coverage analysis for companies or categories
get_companies_bulk_metrics
Lightweight metrics for many companies at once
get_company_salary
Compensation data by role with p25/median/p75 ranges
search_jobs
Search job postings across companies by role and category
get_company_funding
Funding rounds, lead investors, amounts, dates
get_company_stock
Stock price, market cap, PE ratios, margins, analyst ratings, ownership
get_company_employees
Headcount, department breakdown, geographic distribution
get_company_executives
C-suite roster, arrivals and departures
get_company_website_traffic
Monthly visits, demographics, traffic by country
get_company_competitors
Competitor list with relevance scoring
search_executives
Search executives across companies by title, arrivals, departures
get_market_overview
Category-level market intelligence and breakdowns
get_company_momentum
Momentum score (0-100) across growth, market, funding
get_competitive_landscape
Competitive positioning with side-by-side metrics
get_company_valuation
Valuation estimates using multiple methods + market cap
get_company
Full company dossier: profile, funding, executives, growth, competitors
Pricing
Start Free. Scale When Ready.
No credit card required. Get your access key in 10 seconds. Annual billing saves 20%.
Free
Explore the data with your AI assistant
15 credits / month
Analyst
For security researchers and analysts
500 credits / month
Professional
For teams building on market intelligence
3,000 credits / month
Free plan available with any email. Business email required for paid plans. View MCP setup guide
How Credits Work
Each tool call your AI assistant makes costs 1-5 credits depending on data depth. Free tools like browsing categories cost nothing.
Search, compare, and explore
- › Search companies or tools
- › Company overview and funding
- › Competitive landscape
- › Market summary
Workforce, hiring, and traffic data
- › Employee breakdown
- › Open job positions
- › Website traffic stats
- › Executive team
High-value strategic intelligence
- › Company valuation
- › Growth momentum score
- › Employee reviews and salary
- › Talent flow analysis
Example: Full vendor evaluation (~10 credits)
Search NDR tools (1) + get 3 company overviews (3) + compare 2 vendors (1) + competitive landscape (1) + check funding (1) + employee data (2) + momentum score (3) = ~12 credits. With the Analyst plan, that's roughly 80 full evaluations per month.
Custom Plan
Need higher volume or custom data requirements? Let's talk.Contact Us
Frequently Asked Questions
Common questions about CybersecTools MCP Access.
MCP (Model Context Protocol) lets your AI assistant connect directly to external data sources. When you enable the CybersecTools MCP server, your AI assistant (Claude, ChatGPT, etc.) can query our database of 10,143 products and 2,979 vendors in real time. You ask questions in natural language, and the AI calls the right tools automatically.