THE FIRST MCP FOR CYBERSECURITY MARKET

The Entire Cybersecurity Market. One Prompt Away.

Analyst firms charge $30K+ for static PDFs. Your AI now has live access to 10,143 products and 2,979 vendors.

Start FreeSee Live Examples

Works with Claude, ChatGPT, and any MCP-compatible AI assistant

claude — cybersectools-mcp

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SECURITY TOOLS

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VENDORS PROFILED

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DATA POINTS EACH

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MCP TOOLS

Why This Exists

The $30K Report Is Dead

For 30 years, understanding the cybersecurity market meant paying analysts who never sat on the buyer side. That changes now.

The Old Way

Cost

$20,000 - $100,000+/year

Freshness

Quarterly PDFs, outdated on arrival

Access

Static reports, no interactivity

Speed

Weeks to get custom research

Perspective

Analysts who never bought security tools

With CybersecTools MCP

Cost

Free to start. Paid plans from $199/mo.

Freshness

Continuously updated, always current

Access

Ask in natural language, get structured answers

Speed

Answers in seconds, not weeks

Data

450+ data points per product and company

Capabilities

Every Question a Vendor, Investor, or MSSP Would Ask

37 specialized tools organized into five intelligence tiers. Ask naturally; your AI picks the right tools.

Vendor Discovery

Search, filter, and rank vendors by any criteria. Find the right tool in seconds.

Find cloud-based SIEM tools for small businesses

Show me free EDR tools

Show all SOAR tools with their deployment options

Competitive Intelligence

Side-by-side comparisons with funding, headcount, traffic, and momentum data.

Compare CrowdStrike vs SentinelOne vs Palo Alto

Show competitive landscape for the NDR category

Who are Wiz's top 5 competitors by growth?

Market & Financial Intel

Funding rounds, M&A activity, valuations, salary benchmarks, and market trends.

Largest cybersecurity funding rounds in 2025

What's the estimated valuation of Snyk?

Show M&A activity in the IAM space

Deep Operational Data

Headcount trends, executive changes, hiring signals, salary benchmarks, and employee reviews.

Show hiring trends and open roles at Zscaler

Show me recent employee departures at Rapid7

What's the salary benchmark for engineers at CrowdStrike?

See It In Action

Real Questions. Real Answers.

Each of these prompts replaces hours of research or a call to an analyst firm.

Claude Desktop

You

Which AI security companies raised the most funding in 2025?

search_funding_roundsget_companies_bulk_metrics

Claude

Here are the AI security companies that raised funding in 2025:

Total raised (2025)

$168.5M

Rounds closed

6

Largest single round

$100M

Series BSeries ASeed
Noma Security
$100M
7AI
$36M
Noma Security
$32M
Virtue AI
$30M
Geordie AI
$6.5M
1Security
$467K

2025 round details

Noma SecuritySeries B, Jul 2025
$100M
7AISeed, Feb 2025
$36M
Noma SecuritySeries A, Jun 2025
$32M
Virtue AISeries A, Apr 2025
$30M
Geordie AISeed, Sep 2025
$6.5M
1SecuritySeed, Aug 2025
$467K

Noma Security leads with $132M across two rounds. Seed-stage AI security companies are attracting significant capital, with 7AI raising $36M pre-product.

Try It Free

Built For

Your Competitive Edge, Powered by AI

Whether you sell security, invest in it, advise on it, or buy it.

Cybersecurity Vendors

Track competitors in real time. Monitor funding rounds, hiring signals, executive moves, and product launches across your category.

Who are our top 5 competitors by momentum score?

Show hiring trends at CrowdStrike vs SentinelOne

What's the competitive landscape for the NDR category?

Investors & VCs

Due diligence in minutes, not weeks. Track funding activity, valuations, growth signals, and M&A across the cybersecurity market.

Largest cybersecurity funding rounds in 2025

What's the estimated valuation of Snyk?

Which cloud security startups have the highest momentum?

MSPs & MSSPs

Advise clients with data, not guesswork. Build security stack recommendations backed by real product intelligence and competitive positioning.

Recommend SIEM tools for mid-market companies

Compare top EDR vendors by headcount growth

NIST CSF coverage gaps in a typical SMB stack

Security Teams

Evaluate vendors without the research overhead. Compare products, map coverage against NIST CSF 2.0, and find the right fit for your stack.

Show SOAR tools for mid-market companies

Compare endpoint vendors and find coverage overlap

Find open-source SIEM alternatives

Setup

Two Minutes. Zero Complexity.

STEP 01

Get Your Key

Sign up free, get your access key instantly. No credit card.

STEP 02

Paste One Snippet

Add the config to Claude Desktop, ChatGPT, or any MCP client. Done.

STEP 03

Ask Anything

Plain language in, structured intelligence out. Your AI handles the rest.

37 MCP tools available
list_categories

All categories and subcategories with tool counts

list_tags

All tags used to classify cybersecurity tools

get_credit_costs

Your credit balance, plan, and cost of every tool

get_data_dictionary

Explain any data field, metric, or concept

search_companies

Search and rank companies by funding, employees, growth

search_tools

Search products by category, cost, deployment, company size

search_funding_rounds

Search funding rounds by investor, date, amount, stage

search_acquisitions

Search M&A activity by date, category, acquirer, target

get_company_social

Social media profiles and follower counts

get_company_products

All listed products with ratings and availability

get_company_news

Recent news articles and press mentions

compare_tools

Side-by-side comparison of 2-5 products

get_market_summary

Aggregated market metrics: funding, headcount, geo breakdown

get_tool

Full product details: features, ratings, NIST mapping, integrations

get_tools_bulk_metrics

Lightweight metrics for many tools at once

get_company_linkedin_activity

Follower growth, post engagement over time

get_company_technologies

Technology stack with verification dates

get_company_career_path

Talent flow: where employees come from and go next

get_company_reviews

Employee & product reviews with 9-dimension breakdown

get_company_jobs

Job posting data, active count, growth trends

compare_companies

Side-by-side comparison of 2-5 companies

get_nist_coverage

NIST CSF 2.0 coverage analysis for companies or categories

get_companies_bulk_metrics

Lightweight metrics for many companies at once

get_company_salary

Compensation data by role with p25/median/p75 ranges

search_jobs

Search job postings across companies by role and category

get_company_funding

Funding rounds, lead investors, amounts, dates

get_company_stock

Stock price, market cap, PE ratios, margins, analyst ratings, ownership

get_company_employees

Headcount, department breakdown, geographic distribution

get_company_executives

C-suite roster, arrivals and departures

get_company_website_traffic

Monthly visits, demographics, traffic by country

get_company_competitors

Competitor list with relevance scoring

search_executives

Search executives across companies by title, arrivals, departures

get_market_overview

Category-level market intelligence and breakdowns

get_company_momentum

Momentum score (0-100) across growth, market, funding

get_competitive_landscape

Competitive positioning with side-by-side metrics

get_company_valuation

Valuation estimates using multiple methods + market cap

get_company

Full company dossier: profile, funding, executives, growth, competitors

Pricing

Start Free. Scale When Ready.

No credit card required. Get your access key in 10 seconds. Annual billing saves 20%.

MonthlyAnnual
SAVE 20%

Free

Explore the data with your AI assistant

$0

15 credits / month

37 MCP tools for AI assistants
Works with Claude, ChatGPT, and more
Technical support
Setup guide & documentation
Credits reset every month
MOST POPULAR

Analyst

For security researchers and analysts

$199/mo

500 credits / month

37 MCP tools for AI assistants
Works with Claude, ChatGPT, and more
Technical support
Setup guide & documentation
Credits reset every month

Professional

For teams building on market intelligence

$849/mo

3,000 credits / month

37 MCP tools for AI assistants
Works with Claude, ChatGPT, and more
Technical support
Setup guide & documentation
Credits reset every month
Dedicated account support

Free plan available with any email. Business email required for paid plans. View MCP setup guide

How Credits Work

Each tool call your AI assistant makes costs 1-5 credits depending on data depth. Free tools like browsing categories cost nothing.

Basic Lookup
1 credit

Search, compare, and explore

  • Search companies or tools
  • Company overview and funding
  • Competitive landscape
  • Market summary
Deep Intel
2 credits

Workforce, hiring, and traffic data

  • Employee breakdown
  • Open job positions
  • Website traffic stats
  • Executive team
Premium Intel
3 credits

High-value strategic intelligence

  • Company valuation
  • Growth momentum score
  • Employee reviews and salary
  • Talent flow analysis

Example: Full vendor evaluation (~10 credits)

Search NDR tools (1) + get 3 company overviews (3) + compare 2 vendors (1) + competitive landscape (1) + check funding (1) + employee data (2) + momentum score (3) = ~12 credits. With the Analyst plan, that's roughly 80 full evaluations per month.

Custom Plan

Need higher volume or custom data requirements? Let's talk.

Contact Us

Frequently Asked Questions

Common questions about CybersecTools MCP Access.

MCP (Model Context Protocol) lets your AI assistant connect directly to external data sources. When you enable the CybersecTools MCP server, your AI assistant (Claude, ChatGPT, etc.) can query our database of 10,143 products and 2,979 vendors in real time. You ask questions in natural language, and the AI calls the right tools automatically.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.