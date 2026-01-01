Palo Alto Networks SD-WAN for NGFW Description

SD-WAN for NGFW is a subscription service that adds software-defined wide area networking capabilities to Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls. The solution provides centralized management of networking and security policies through Panorama, enabling organizations to manage branch, data center, and cloud connectivity from a unified platform. The service integrates with Prisma Access to create a global backbone for branch deployments, allowing traffic to be intelligently steered between data centers, branches, and cloud environments. Organizations can leverage their existing ML-powered NGFW infrastructure to deliver consistent security policies across distributed locations while optimizing WAN performance. SD-WAN for NGFW runs on PAN-OS and provides visibility into application traffic, network performance metrics, and security events through centralized monitoring dashboards. The solution supports simplified branch onboarding by using Prisma Access hubs as connection points, reducing deployment complexity for distributed networks. The service is designed for organizations seeking to consolidate networking and security functions on a single platform, eliminating the need for separate SD-WAN appliances. It provides path selection capabilities to optimize application performance across multiple WAN links while maintaining security inspection and threat prevention at the network edge.