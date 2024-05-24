SEALSQ VaultIC408 Logo

SEALSQ VaultIC408

by SEALSQ

Tamper-resistant secure element chip for IoT device identity & crypto ops

IAM Commercial
On-Premises|Enterprise, Mid-Market
TlsHardware
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore IAM23 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SEALSQ VaultIC408 Description

SEALSQ VaultIC408 is a secure element semiconductor chip designed to provide cryptographic services and tamper-resistant storage for IoT devices and edge computing applications. The chip is NIST FIPS 140-3 CMVP certified and operates across an extended industrial temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. The VaultIC408 supports elliptic curve digital signature generation and validation (ECC - GF2n, GFp) up to 572 bit, key establishment via ECC-DH, AES message encryption, and SHA-256/384/512 message digest functions. It implements Global Platform SCP03 for strong authentication and includes on-chip key pair generation capabilities. The chip features up to 16 kBytes of user file system storage with a dynamic file system architecture that allows storing credentials for multiple applications on a single chip. It operates within a voltage range of 1.62V to 5.5V and is available in SOIC8 and QFN20 package formats. The device includes a true random number generator compliant with NIST SP 800-90A and NIST SP 800-90B standards. ECDSA implementation follows FIPS 186-4, and ECC parameters conform to NIST SP 800-186. VaultIC408 supports secure credential injection at the hardware level through the Vault-I-Trust provisioning system. The chip is designed for applications including device-to-cloud authentication, zero trust environments, device integrity protection, attestation, traceability, and wireless charging authentication.

SEALSQ VaultIC408 FAQ

Common questions about SEALSQ VaultIC408 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SEALSQ VaultIC408 is Tamper-resistant secure element chip for IoT device identity & crypto ops developed by SEALSQ. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with TLS, Hardware.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

CRYPTAS Publicly Validatable Certificates Logo
CRYPTAS Publicly Validatable Certificates

Enterprise portal for managing public trust certificates from CAs

0
DigiCert CertCentral Logo
DigiCert CertCentral

Platform for managing 20+ types of publicly trusted digital certificates.

0
GlobalSign ACME Logo
GlobalSign ACME

Automates SSL/TLS cert issuance, renewal & revocation via ACME protocol.

0
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service Logo
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service

Alibaba Cloud's full lifecycle SSL certificate management platform for issuance and

0
SEALSQ INeS Managed PKI for IoT Logo
SEALSQ INeS Managed PKI for IoT

Managed PKI-as-a-Service for IoT device cert generation & lifecycle mgmt

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox