SEALSQ VaultIC408 Description

SEALSQ VaultIC408 is a secure element semiconductor chip designed to provide cryptographic services and tamper-resistant storage for IoT devices and edge computing applications. The chip is NIST FIPS 140-3 CMVP certified and operates across an extended industrial temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. The VaultIC408 supports elliptic curve digital signature generation and validation (ECC - GF2n, GFp) up to 572 bit, key establishment via ECC-DH, AES message encryption, and SHA-256/384/512 message digest functions. It implements Global Platform SCP03 for strong authentication and includes on-chip key pair generation capabilities. The chip features up to 16 kBytes of user file system storage with a dynamic file system architecture that allows storing credentials for multiple applications on a single chip. It operates within a voltage range of 1.62V to 5.5V and is available in SOIC8 and QFN20 package formats. The device includes a true random number generator compliant with NIST SP 800-90A and NIST SP 800-90B standards. ECDSA implementation follows FIPS 186-4, and ECC parameters conform to NIST SP 800-186. VaultIC408 supports secure credential injection at the hardware level through the Vault-I-Trust provisioning system. The chip is designed for applications including device-to-cloud authentication, zero trust environments, device integrity protection, attestation, traceability, and wireless charging authentication.