SEALSQ VaultIC408 Description
SEALSQ VaultIC408 is a secure element semiconductor chip designed to provide cryptographic services and tamper-resistant storage for IoT devices and edge computing applications. The chip is NIST FIPS 140-3 CMVP certified and operates across an extended industrial temperature range of -40°C to +105°C. The VaultIC408 supports elliptic curve digital signature generation and validation (ECC - GF2n, GFp) up to 572 bit, key establishment via ECC-DH, AES message encryption, and SHA-256/384/512 message digest functions. It implements Global Platform SCP03 for strong authentication and includes on-chip key pair generation capabilities. The chip features up to 16 kBytes of user file system storage with a dynamic file system architecture that allows storing credentials for multiple applications on a single chip. It operates within a voltage range of 1.62V to 5.5V and is available in SOIC8 and QFN20 package formats. The device includes a true random number generator compliant with NIST SP 800-90A and NIST SP 800-90B standards. ECDSA implementation follows FIPS 186-4, and ECC parameters conform to NIST SP 800-186. VaultIC408 supports secure credential injection at the hardware level through the Vault-I-Trust provisioning system. The chip is designed for applications including device-to-cloud authentication, zero trust environments, device integrity protection, attestation, traceability, and wireless charging authentication.
SEALSQ VaultIC408 FAQ
Common questions about SEALSQ VaultIC408 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SEALSQ VaultIC408 is Tamper-resistant secure element chip for IoT device identity & crypto ops developed by SEALSQ. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with TLS, Hardware.
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