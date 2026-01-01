Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security
Secures medical devices with visibility, risk assessment, and policy enforcement
Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security Description
Palo Alto Networks Medical Device Security provides visibility and protection for connected medical devices in healthcare environments. The solution discovers and identifies medical devices connected to the network, including MRI scanners, cameras, and other medical equipment. The product offers real-time visibility into medical and IoT devices, enabling healthcare organizations to identify unmanaged devices across their infrastructure. It provides risk assessment capabilities with actionable recommendations from CISA and vendors to improve security posture. The solution includes vulnerability management features that identify devices using standard passwords and other security weaknesses. It supports identity-based policy enforcement to control device access and behavior on the network. Virtual patching capabilities protect vulnerable medical devices without requiring direct modifications to the devices themselves. The platform aggregates device information and provides risk-based prioritization to help security teams focus on the most critical threats. The solution integrates with Palo Alto Networks' network security infrastructure to enforce policies and protect patient care operations. It addresses the unique challenges of securing medical IoT devices that cannot be easily patched or modified due to regulatory and operational constraints.
