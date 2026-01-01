Cyera Identity Access Description

Cyera Identity Access is a module within the Cyera data security platform that connects identity information to sensitive data access across cloud environments. The module provides visibility into which human and non-human identities have access to classified sensitive data. The product identifies identity-related security risks including accounts without multi-factor authentication, weak passwords, stale users, and ghost users. It monitors both human users and non-human identities such as AI tools and service accounts that can access sensitive information. The module includes an Identity Access Explorer dashboard for investigating who has access to specific data assets. It provides insights into third-party access by identifying trusted and untrusted external parties with data permissions. The system runs built-in policies against the data estate to detect access-related security issues. The product supports zero trust implementation by linking identity context to data classification results from Cyera DSPM. It enables organizations to monitor data access patterns based on user identity, location, and timing. The module aims to prevent unauthorized data exposure by detecting risky identities with access to sensitive information.