Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security Description

Armis Centrix IT/OT Security is a platform designed to address security challenges in converged IT and operational technology environments. The product provides visibility into both IT and OT devices, enabling organizations to identify and manage assets across their infrastructure. The platform offers network segmentation capabilities that allow organizations to visualize connections based on segments, asset types, and defined boundaries. It identifies devices that do not conform to segmentation policies and can generate access control lists (ACLs) for proper device segmentation using existing network access control tools. The solution includes compliance mapping features that align with regulatory and security standards including NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, and NIST SP 800-82 Rev. 2. Customizable dashboards map to evidence requirements outlined in security frameworks, while role-based access controls enable teams to focus on devices within their scope of responsibility. The platform addresses lateral movement attack protection by providing contextual information about OT and IT environments. It supports organizations in prioritizing mitigation versus remediation, which is relevant for OT environments that require constant uptime and have limited maintenance windows for patching and system upgrades.