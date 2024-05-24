CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security Logo

Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security

by Armis

Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance

OT Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
HealthcareIot Security
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security Description

Armis Centrix for Medical Device Security is a platform designed to provide visibility, security, and management of medical devices in healthcare environments. The solution addresses challenges specific to healthcare delivery organizations, including monitoring of unagented and unmanaged medical devices without causing disruptions to patient care. The platform uses passive, non-invasive monitoring techniques to discover and track medical devices, IT systems, and other connected assets across healthcare networks. It collects detailed information about devices while avoiding the invasive scanning methods that could interfere with medical equipment operation or patient care delivery. The solution incorporates the Armis Asset Intelligence Engine, which compares device behavior against a database of billions of assets to establish global baselines. This enables security teams to assess whether devices are operating within expected parameters by contextualizing individual device behavior against similar devices worldwide. The platform provides behavioral analysis for both common IT assets and unique medical devices that may only exist in single instances within a facility, such as MRI machines. Armis Centrix for Medical Device Security offers capabilities for vulnerability management, compliance monitoring, device utilization tracking, and capacity planning. The platform aims to help healthcare security teams maintain operational continuity while managing cyber risk across distributed healthcare campuses and connected medical infrastructure.

Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security FAQ

Common questions about Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance developed by Armis. It is a OT Security solution designed to help security teams with Healthcare, IOT Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

