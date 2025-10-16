CrowdStrike Falcon Shield Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon Shield is a SaaS security posture management solution that provides visibility and control over SaaS application environments. The platform monitors misconfigurations, identities, and threats across SaaS applications. The product connects to SaaS applications to detect security issues through over 3,500 application hardening and configuration checks. It supports over 175 integrated SaaS applications out of the box, including Microsoft 365, Salesforce, SharePoint, Outlook, and OpenAI. Falcon Shield identifies human and non-human identities that are over-permissioned, high risk, dormant, or partially deprovisioned. The platform detects sanctioned and unsanctioned SaaS apps connected to the core SaaS stack, including malicious applications and shadow IT. The solution provides real-time alerts and automated responses to suspicious user behavior, login anomalies, and device issues. It includes capabilities for discovering and securing AI agents such as GPTs and Codex agents across SaaS platforms, mapping their system access and detecting risky behavior. The platform offers custom security check creation alongside built-in checks to detect misconfigurations. It monitors configuration changes to identify drift as it occurs. Falcon Shield integrates governance enforcement and provides actionable insights for security teams managing SaaS environments.

