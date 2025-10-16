CrowdStrike Endpoint Security Logo

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security

Endpoint protection platform with EDR and EPP capabilities

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security Description

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection solution that combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. The platform provides protection for endpoints across various operating systems and devices. The solution includes adversary intelligence to identify and respond to threats. It incorporates AI-powered detection mechanisms and autonomous intelligence features through Charlotte AI to accelerate security outcomes. The platform offers ransomware protection designed to prevent ransomware attacks and safeguard data. It provides visibility into endpoint activities and threat detection across the attack surface. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security deploys through a single agent architecture that consolidates multiple security functions. The platform integrates with the broader Falcon platform, which includes capabilities for cloud security, identity protection, threat intelligence, and workflow automation. The solution supports various deployment models and can be managed through a unified console. It includes options for managed detection and response (MDR) services through Falcon Complete, providing 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities. The platform is designed to address cross-domain attacks by providing unified protection across different security domains. It includes exposure management capabilities for attack surface visibility and vulnerability management.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →