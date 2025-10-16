CrowdStrike Endpoint Security Description

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection solution that combines endpoint protection platform (EPP) and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. The platform provides protection for endpoints across various operating systems and devices. The solution includes adversary intelligence to identify and respond to threats. It incorporates AI-powered detection mechanisms and autonomous intelligence features through Charlotte AI to accelerate security outcomes. The platform offers ransomware protection designed to prevent ransomware attacks and safeguard data. It provides visibility into endpoint activities and threat detection across the attack surface. CrowdStrike Endpoint Security deploys through a single agent architecture that consolidates multiple security functions. The platform integrates with the broader Falcon platform, which includes capabilities for cloud security, identity protection, threat intelligence, and workflow automation. The solution supports various deployment models and can be managed through a unified console. It includes options for managed detection and response (MDR) services through Falcon Complete, providing 24/7 monitoring and response capabilities. The platform is designed to address cross-domain attacks by providing unified protection across different security domains. It includes exposure management capabilities for attack surface visibility and vulnerability management.