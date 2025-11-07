CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management
CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management
CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management Description
CrowdStrike Falcon Exposure Management is a platform that provides attack surface visibility and vulnerability management capabilities. The product is part of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and aims to identify and manage security exposures across an organization's infrastructure. The solution offers visibility into the complete attack surface, allowing security teams to identify potential vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. It incorporates AI-powered vulnerability management capabilities to help prioritize and address security risks. The platform integrates with other CrowdStrike Falcon modules including endpoint security, cloud security, identity protection, and threat intelligence. It operates within the unified Falcon console alongside other security functions such as endpoint detection and response, cloud security posture management, and next-generation SIEM capabilities. The exposure management functionality is designed to work with the single Falcon agent deployment model, reducing complexity for organizations managing security across multiple domains. The platform provides security teams with tools to assess their security posture and identify areas requiring remediation.
