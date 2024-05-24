Armis Secure Remote Access Description

Armis Secure Remote Access (SRA) is a remote access solution designed for operational technology (OT) and cyber-physical environments. The product addresses limitations of traditional IT-centric remote access tools that fail to meet industrial environment requirements. The solution provides identity-driven access controls for OT assets including PLCs and other industrial devices. It enables granular access policies between operational assets and remote users without requiring infrastructure changes. The platform eliminates the need to open multiple firewall ports for protocols such as SSH, VNC, RDP, HTTPS, PROFINET, and Modbus. SRA includes access approval workflows, role-based access controls, session recording, and audit trail capabilities. It provides a centralized interface for managing, monitoring, and auditing remote activities across OT environments. The solution supports secure connectivity across network zones while maintaining operational uptime. The product integrates with Armis Centrix for OT/IoT Security and is designed to support zero trust architecture principles in industrial settings. It addresses security challenges specific to operational technology protocols and devices that traditional privileged access management tools and VPNs cannot adequately protect.