Guardz Secure & Insure Description

Guardz Secure & Insure is a unified security platform designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that consolidates multiple security controls into a single AI-native backbone. The platform connects security across identities, endpoints, email, cloud applications, and data. The platform includes Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities that verify security settings and analyze user behavior to detect suspicious activity. Endpoint security is provided through AI-native EDR with embedded SentinelOne and managed antivirus using Windows Defender to protect against malware, ransomware, and advanced threats. Email protection is integrated into the platform and powered by Check Point, offering defense against phishing and ransomware. Cloud data protection secures file collaboration and prevents unauthorized access and data leaks without requiring complex policies. The platform monitors connected applications including Google Workspace, Monday, and Dropbox. Security awareness training is delivered through pre-scheduled programs with video modules to modify employee behavior. Phishing simulation uses generative AI and branded templates to test employee resilience. Secure browsing is implemented through a browser extension that monitors malicious sites, web redirects, and unsafe extensions. External footprint scanning discovers exposures across domains, IPs, and cloud assets. Dark web monitoring searches for compromised credentials and leaked data. The platform provides a unified dashboard displaying security metrics, risk levels, and insights across customers, devices, mailboxes, and domains.