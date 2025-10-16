CrowdStrike Secure AI
CrowdStrike Secure AI
CrowdStrike Secure AI is a security solution designed to protect artificial intelligence systems and components. The product provides protection across multiple AI attack surfaces including AI models, AI agents, data used in AI systems, and prompts. The solution is part of CrowdStrike's broader platform and is marketed as AI Detection & Response (AIDR) capability. It addresses security concerns specific to AI deployments and operations. CrowdStrike offers AI Security Services alongside the product to help organizations secure AI systems and operationalize AI within Security Operations Centers. The company also provides professional services including consulting and implementation support for AI security initiatives. The product integrates with CrowdStrike's existing security platform, which includes endpoint security, cloud security, threat intelligence, and other security capabilities. Organizations can access the solution as part of CrowdStrike's unified security platform approach. CrowdStrike Secure AI is positioned to address emerging security challenges related to AI adoption in enterprise environments, covering both defensive protection of AI systems and the use of AI for security operations.
