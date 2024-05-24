Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite Description

Shift5 MIL-STD-1553 Detection Suite is a cybersecurity solution designed to protect U.S. Department of War weapons system platforms from cyber attacks targeting the MIL-STD-1553 serial bus protocol. The suite analyzes serial bus data to detect and alert on adversary attacks against this communication backbone used in aircraft, maritime vessels, and ground vehicles. The solution connects the Manifold 4 data collection device directly to platforms to continuously ingest raw serial bus data during live missions. The software automatically translates and normalizes this data into a common format to enable on-platform analytics. The detection suite continuously analyzes incoming MIL-STD-1553 data to flag anomalous bus activity indicating malicious interference. The system guards against multiple attack types including malware corruption of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) where attackers use planted malware to send malicious commands or gain command-and-control access, and Denial-of-Service attacks that flood systems with high volume or malformed message traffic. The detection approach provides defense-in-depth security by identifying threats across all four layers of the serial bus protocol, from high-level application data to physical electrical signals. This multi-layered approach is based on the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) reference model and addresses attack surfaces beyond just protocol messages. Platform operators receive alerts via Electronic Flight Bags and ground stations. The system enables near-real-time threat detection at the edge, immediate alerting for defensive action, and post-mission forensic analysis capabilities.