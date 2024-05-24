How we build and maintain the largest open database of cybersecurity products and companies.

What We Track CybersecTools tracks 10,056 cybersecurity products from 2,859 + companies across every major security category. We cover: Products - software, hardware, and platforms that organizations buy or deploy to secure their infrastructure

- software, hardware, and platforms that organizations buy or deploy to secure their infrastructure Services - MSSPs, penetration testing firms, compliance consultants, and vCISO providers

- MSSPs, penetration testing firms, compliance consultants, and vCISO providers Open source tools - free and community-maintained security tools

Inclusion Criteria A company or product is included if it meets all three criteria: Operates in cybersecurity - the company builds, sells, or provides cybersecurity products or services as a primary business function Has a verified web presence - an active, publicly accessible website with product or service information Is currently operating - not defunct, and not fully absorbed into an acquirer without a continuing product There is no minimum company size, funding stage, or employee count. We include everything from one-person open source projects to publicly traded enterprises. The goal is comprehensive coverage of the cybersecurity market, not a curated "top" list.

What We Don't Validate We do not evaluate product efficacy, security claims, or service quality. That is the role of analysts, independent testing labs, and the community. Our comparison tools and community reviews help buyers make informed decisions, but inclusion in the directory is not an endorsement.

How Data Is Sourced Companies and products enter the database through four channels: Automated discovery - we continuously scan industry databases, funding announcements, and public company registries to identify new cybersecurity companies

- we continuously scan industry databases, funding announcements, and public company registries to identify new cybersecurity companies Community submissions - anyone can submit a listing, though we encourage company representatives to submit their own products

- anyone can submit a listing, though we encourage company representatives to submit their own products Data enrichment - each listing is enriched with data extracted from the company's website, including product descriptions, pricing models, categories, and headquarters location

- each listing is enriched with data extracted from the company's website, including product descriptions, pricing models, categories, and headquarters location Editorial review - submissions and enrichment results are reviewed for accuracy before publication

Location Data The market map plots each company at its registered headquarters. Location data comes from three sources in priority order: Company-provided data via submissions or claimed profiles Enriched data extracted from company websites and public filings Geocoded coordinates from city, state, and country data We recognize that many cybersecurity companies operate with distributed teams, and a headquarters address does not always reflect where engineering or operations happen. A single authoritative location per company provides a consistent, comparable view of the market.

Corrections & Updates If you find inaccurate data, outdated information, or a missing company, you can: Claim your company profile to update information directly

to update information directly Report issues through the company or product page

through the company or product page Contact us for bulk corrections or data partnership inquiries