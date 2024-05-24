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The cybersecurity tools and companies earning recognition each quarter, based on real engagement data and deep market intelligence.
48
Total Awards
32
Category Leaders
16
Momentum Leaders
Verified vendors can download their badge as SVG and embed it directly on their website, email signatures, and sales decks. Show buyers your product leads the category.
Verified vendors are highlighted with a green glow on this page
Scoring Methodology
Every badge on this page was earned through performance, never purchased. Computed quarterly using 90 days of data for more reliable results.
Badges reflect community engagement data, not a recommendation. We do not endorse or recommend any specific product.
Based on a composite of community engagement signals: reviews (10x weight), upvotes (3x), and bookmarks (2x). The highest-scoring product in each subcategory earns the badge.
Badges are earned through real user engagement. Claim your profile, encourage reviews, and grow your community presence.
How winners are selected and what recognition means.
Category Leaders are determined by a composite engagement score: reviews (10x), upvotes (3x), and bookmarks (2x). The highest-scoring product in each subcategory wins. Momentum Leaders are determined by a momentum score based on funding, employee growth, and web traffic. Full details on our Trust Badges page.
Push Security
Zero Trust
Zenity
AI Security
Socket
Application Security
Censys
Attack Surface
Upwind
Cloud Security
Cyera
Data Protection
Guardz
Email Security
CrowdStrike
Endpoint Security
Delve
GRC
Adaptive Security
Human Risk
Serval
IAM
Palo Alto Networks
Network Security
Shift5
OT Security
XBOW
Security Operations
Dream Security
Threat Management
Cogent Security
Vulnerability Management