Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security Description
Armis Centrix for Asset Management and Security is a platform that provides visibility and security capabilities across IT, OT, IoT, and medical device environments. The platform discovers and classifies managed and unmanaged assets to create a comprehensive asset inventory. The solution offers continuous monitoring of the attack surface with real-time visibility into connected assets. It identifies risks based on exposure and provides automated policy enforcement capabilities. The platform includes Configuration Management Database (CMDB) enrichment functionality to support dynamic configuration tracking. The system performs security hygiene assessments by identifying outdated operating systems, validating security control implementation, and detecting gaps in EDR and vulnerability scanner deployment. It supports compliance reporting by mapping assets to frameworks including NIST, CIS Controls, MITRE, GDPR, and NIS2. Threat detection capabilities include baseline-based anomaly detection, Indicator of Compromise (IOC) monitoring, and forensic data collection for incident investigation. The platform provides deep packet inspection to visualize network communications between assets and supports network segmentation strategy design. The solution addresses environments with multiple security tools by consolidating asset data and providing a unified view across the organization's security infrastructure.
