Upwind Application Runtime Protection Description

Upwind Application Runtime Protection is a cloud security platform that detects, investigates, and responds to cloud threats using eBPF sensors and cloud activity logs. The platform provides runtime visibility into workload behavior through Layer 3-7 network and application monitoring. The solution collects telemetry from eBPF sensors deployed on workloads and correlates this data with cloud activity logs to create unified runtime insights. It maps anomalies and malicious actions to the MITRE ATT&CK framework using built-in behavioral baselines that establish normal patterns for users and resources. The platform uses AI to automatically connect events across workloads, identities, APIs, and data flows into unified incident narratives called "Threat Stories." These stories provide a complete timeline from initial exposure to impact, reducing investigation and triage time. Detection capabilities include real-time identification of breaches and active attacks as they occur. The platform supports automated response workflows through integrated playbooks that can trigger investigations and remediation actions. Threat prevention policies can be defined based on potential impact rather than individual alerts. The solution provides behavioral analysis that identifies deviations from established baselines and correlates suspicious patterns with threat intelligence. It offers forensic capabilities that deliver actionable insights for incident investigation and response.