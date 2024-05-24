Dream AI Cyber Factory Description

Dream AI Cyber Factory is an autonomous cybersecurity platform designed to protect national infrastructure and government networks. The system continuously monitors, interprets, and responds to cyber signals in real time using AI models trained specifically on cybersecurity data including logs, configurations, commands, and alerts. The platform operates through Dream Computing Services (DCS) deployed on-premises or in private clouds. A Discovery App scans networks, maps assets, and collects configuration data within each protected organization. An agent orchestrator aggregates this data for processing by Dream's Cyber Language Model (CLM), which classifies assets by role, exposure, and business impact. The architecture includes an autonomous labeling pipeline that utilizes a cascade of open-source models (LLaMA 3.3, LLaMA 4, Qwen 72B) inferenced via NVIDIA NIM microservices. Labeled data feeds into a national-level training factory where LoRA adapters are trained for each organization using distributed GPU infrastructure. This process creates a continuous learning cycle that improves both organization-specific and global models. The platform is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure following NVIDIA's validated design for secure, scalable deployment across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. NVIDIA NeMo microservices support future capabilities in safety, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and autonomous agent workflows. The system provides sovereign cyber-AI capabilities that learn from local data, train securely on national infrastructure, and scale across diverse environments.