Dream AI Cyber Factory
National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection
Dream AI Cyber Factory
National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection
Dream AI Cyber Factory Description
Dream AI Cyber Factory is an autonomous cybersecurity platform designed to protect national infrastructure and government networks. The system continuously monitors, interprets, and responds to cyber signals in real time using AI models trained specifically on cybersecurity data including logs, configurations, commands, and alerts. The platform operates through Dream Computing Services (DCS) deployed on-premises or in private clouds. A Discovery App scans networks, maps assets, and collects configuration data within each protected organization. An agent orchestrator aggregates this data for processing by Dream's Cyber Language Model (CLM), which classifies assets by role, exposure, and business impact. The architecture includes an autonomous labeling pipeline that utilizes a cascade of open-source models (LLaMA 3.3, LLaMA 4, Qwen 72B) inferenced via NVIDIA NIM microservices. Labeled data feeds into a national-level training factory where LoRA adapters are trained for each organization using distributed GPU infrastructure. This process creates a continuous learning cycle that improves both organization-specific and global models. The platform is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure following NVIDIA's validated design for secure, scalable deployment across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments. NVIDIA NeMo microservices support future capabilities in safety, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and autonomous agent workflows. The system provides sovereign cyber-AI capabilities that learn from local data, train securely on national infrastructure, and scale across diverse environments.
Dream AI Cyber Factory FAQ
Common questions about Dream AI Cyber Factory including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Dream AI Cyber Factory is National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection developed by Dream Security. It is a AI Security solution designed to help security teams with Network Discovery, Infrastructure.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense
Monitors and secures employee AI tool usage across devices and endpoints
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