Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation Description

Guardz Adaptive Phishing Simulation is a platform designed to help organizations test and improve employee resilience against phishing attacks. The tool simulates realistic phishing scenarios using AI-generated content that can be customized by tone, industry, and language to match actual threat patterns. The platform delivers simulations natively through cloud email systems and tracks user behavior in real time. When users interact with simulated phishing attempts, the system automatically provides immediate training to those who fall for the simulation. This approach aims to identify vulnerable users and provide targeted education. The solution is designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to deploy across their client base. It includes campaign management capabilities that allow administrators to create and schedule phishing simulations and awareness training activities. The platform provides dashboards to monitor active training campaigns and track user responses. The tool focuses on transforming security awareness by using realistic attack simulations rather than generic training content. It aims to help organizations identify their weakest security links and strengthen overall security culture through continuous testing and education. The platform integrates with existing cloud email infrastructure to deliver simulations without requiring additional email gateway modifications.