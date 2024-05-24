Adaptive Compliance Description

Adaptive Compliance is a compliance training platform designed to help organizations meet regulatory requirements through expert-reviewed training modules. The platform provides over 100 pre-built compliance courses covering topics including HIPAA, GDPR, PII protection, whistleblowing, antitrust, harassment prevention, and other regulatory frameworks. The platform uses AI-powered content creation tools that allow administrators to customize existing modules or generate new training courses from prompts or documents. The AI Content Creator produces narrated, interactive courses within minutes. All modules include policy attestation capabilities and timers for audit purposes. The system offers location-specific and role-based training that adjusts content based on geographic requirements and employee roles. This ensures compliance with local laws, particularly for harassment prevention training that varies by jurisdiction. Integration capabilities with GRC tools enable audit-ready reporting and compliance tracking. The platform supports automated employee syncing and management, allowing organizations to deploy training at scale. Training content is delivered through micro-lessons designed to maintain engagement. The platform is backed by $81M Series B funding from NVIDIA, BCV, and other investors. It serves Fortune 500 customers across various industries including finance, technology, construction, and government sectors.