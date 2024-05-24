Doppel Platform Logo

Doppel Platform

by Doppel

AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Executive ProtectionTakedown
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Doppel Platform Description

Doppel Platform is a social engineering defense platform that uses AI and threat intelligence to detect and disrupt impersonation attacks across multiple channels. The platform monitors domains, social media profiles, advertisements, messaging apps, email, app stores, and dark web signals to identify threats. The core technology is the Threat Graph, which connects spoofed domains, fake profiles, scam ads, and malicious messaging into unified attacker campaigns rather than treating them as isolated incidents. This graph-driven approach maps how malicious infrastructure is reused and scaled across channels. The platform combines AI agents with human expert oversight for threat validation and automated takedowns. LLM agents are trained on expert decisions to triage alerts and execute responses. The system processes over 100 million signals daily and achieves median phishing domain takedown times under one hour. Doppel Platform includes brand protection capabilities to defend against domain spoofing and fraudulent content, executive protection to safeguard leadership from targeted attacks, and phishing simulation derived from real attacker campaigns mapped via the Threat Graph. The platform also offers security awareness training. The system integrates with existing security infrastructure including SIEM platforms and scales without requiring infrastructure upgrades. It uses collective defense principles where threat intelligence from one detection improves protection across all users.

Doppel Platform FAQ

Common questions about Doppel Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Doppel Platform is AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks developed by Doppel. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Executive Protection, Takedown.

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