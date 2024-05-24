Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions Description

Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is a security awareness training platform designed specifically for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical organizations. The platform delivers customizable security training modules enhanced with AI technology, including deepfake videos and OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) personalization to create realistic and engaging learning experiences. The solution provides phishing simulation capabilities across multiple channels including email phishing, SMS-based smishing, and voice-based vishing campaigns. These simulations leverage AI-driven content generation, executive persona impersonation, and OSINT data to create targeted spearphishing scenarios. The platform includes just-in-time microlearning that delivers training content immediately after simulation interactions. For administrators, the platform offers risk-based employee grouping to segment users based on their security risk profiles, built-in analytics and reporting for tracking training effectiveness and simulation results, and proactive alerting to notify security teams of potential threats. The system integrates with existing technology stacks to streamline deployment and management. The training content library includes micro-lessons designed for quick consumption and continuous learning. The platform emphasizes employee engagement through interactive content and personalized scenarios that make cybersecurity training relevant to healthcare workers' daily responsibilities.