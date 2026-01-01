Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM Logo

Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM

AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities

Security Operations
Commercial
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM Description

Cortex XSIAM is a security operations platform that consolidates multiple SOC capabilities into a unified system. The platform integrates SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR functionalities on a single architecture built on the Cortex XDL data layer. The platform provides automated threat detection and response capabilities using AI and machine learning models. It includes over 10,000 detections and 2,600+ analytics models for identifying security threats across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and identity systems. The system offers MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage. Cortex XSIAM incorporates Cortex AgentiX, which applies agentic AI to security operations workflows. The platform performs automated triage of security alerts and provides guided response actions to reduce manual investigation time. The system collects and analyzes data from multiple sources including endpoints, network traffic, cloud infrastructure, identity systems, and third-party security tools. It provides visibility into exposures, misconfigurations, and attack surfaces across the environment. Additional capabilities include email security, exposure management, threat intelligence management, and identity threat detection and response (ITDR). The platform can be deployed with managed services including 24/7 threat hunting, managed detection and response, and managed XSIAM services provided by Unit 42.

