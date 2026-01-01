Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM
AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM
AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM Description
Cortex XSIAM is a security operations platform that consolidates multiple SOC capabilities into a unified system. The platform integrates SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR functionalities on a single architecture built on the Cortex XDL data layer. The platform provides automated threat detection and response capabilities using AI and machine learning models. It includes over 10,000 detections and 2,600+ analytics models for identifying security threats across endpoints, networks, cloud environments, and identity systems. The system offers MITRE ATT&CK detection coverage. Cortex XSIAM incorporates Cortex AgentiX, which applies agentic AI to security operations workflows. The platform performs automated triage of security alerts and provides guided response actions to reduce manual investigation time. The system collects and analyzes data from multiple sources including endpoints, network traffic, cloud infrastructure, identity systems, and third-party security tools. It provides visibility into exposures, misconfigurations, and attack surfaces across the environment. Additional capabilities include email security, exposure management, threat intelligence management, and identity threat detection and response (ITDR). The platform can be deployed with managed services including 24/7 threat hunting, managed detection and response, and managed XSIAM services provided by Unit 42.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM FAQ
Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM is AI-driven SOC platform combining SIEM, SOAR, EDR, NDR, and CDR capabilities developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, EDR.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership