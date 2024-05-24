Zafran Agentic Exposure Management Logo

Zafran Agentic Exposure Management

by Zafran

AI-driven exposure management platform automating VM lifecycle tasks

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Sbom
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Vulnerability Management4 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Zafran Agentic Exposure Management Description

Zafran Agentic Exposure Management is a vulnerability management platform that uses autonomous AI agents to automate the vulnerability management lifecycle. The platform addresses the challenge of attackers moving faster than manual patching processes by automating exposure investigation, asset owner identification, exploitability validation, and report generation. The system operates through an AI-Native Exposure Graph that continuously maps exposures to compensating controls. It correlates vulnerabilities with internet reachability, control misconfigurations, and critical-asset context to identify toxic combinations of exposures. The platform models exposure at the component level using SBOM inventory and dependency intelligence to locate affected libraries and packages. Key capabilities include zero-day exposure hunting that identifies newly disclosed vulnerabilities before exploitation, exploitability validation that confirms whether specific configurations and conditions make exploitation possible, and automated asset ownership mapping through correlation of tags, login traces, and communication patterns. The platform generates mitigation plans, visualizes attack paths with mapped MITRE techniques, and provides impact analysis by mapping dependencies and assessing risk deltas before patch deployment. The system includes automated reporting for compliance with evidence-backed reports containing timestamps, validation data, and resolution context. Security controls include AWS Bedrock Guardrails for content filtering, human-in-the-loop approvals for sensitive actions, strict input validation, and full audit logging. All customer data remains within Zafran's secure AWS environment with strict tenant isolation.

Zafran Agentic Exposure Management FAQ

Common questions about Zafran Agentic Exposure Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zafran Agentic Exposure Management is AI-driven exposure management platform automating VM lifecycle tasks developed by Zafran. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with SBOM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Cybellum Product Security Platform Logo
Cybellum Product Security Platform

AI-driven platform for product security: SBOM mgmt, vuln mgmt & compliance.

0
Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting Logo
Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting

Exposure mgmt platform analyzing vulns & threats with runtime-aware SBOM

0
Start Left® Security - Product-Centric VM Logo
Start Left® Security - Product-Centric VM

Risk-based, product-centric VM platform with PIRATE® risk model.

0
Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation Logo
Zafran Exposure Assessment & Remediation

Continuous vuln discovery & risk-based prioritization platform

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox