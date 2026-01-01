Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls Description

Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls provide network security for cloud and virtualized environments. The product line includes VM-Series virtual firewalls and Cloud NGFW offerings that can be deployed across AWS, Azure, VMware ESXi, and Linux KVM platforms. The software firewalls deliver Layer 7 threat prevention capabilities that can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines. They support multicloud deployments with unified policy management across different cloud environments. The solution uses a flexible credit-based licensing model where organizations pay for actual usage. The firewalls include protection against threats such as prompt injection and data exfiltration targeting AI applications and models. They replace multiple point security products with a single platform for consistent policy enforcement. Management is provided through Strata Cloud Manager for centralized visibility and control. The software firewalls run the same PAN-OS operating system as the hardware appliances, providing consistent security features across physical and virtual deployments. Free trials are available for 15-30 days depending on the cloud platform. The product is used by 80 of the Fortune 100 companies according to the vendor.