Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls Logo

Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls

Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls Description

Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls provide network security for cloud and virtualized environments. The product line includes VM-Series virtual firewalls and Cloud NGFW offerings that can be deployed across AWS, Azure, VMware ESXi, and Linux KVM platforms. The software firewalls deliver Layer 7 threat prevention capabilities that can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines. They support multicloud deployments with unified policy management across different cloud environments. The solution uses a flexible credit-based licensing model where organizations pay for actual usage. The firewalls include protection against threats such as prompt injection and data exfiltration targeting AI applications and models. They replace multiple point security products with a single platform for consistent policy enforcement. Management is provided through Strata Cloud Manager for centralized visibility and control. The software firewalls run the same PAN-OS operating system as the hardware appliances, providing consistent security features across physical and virtual deployments. Free trials are available for 15-30 days depending on the cloud platform. The product is used by 80 of the Fortune 100 companies according to the vendor.

Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls FAQ

Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls is Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, AWS, Azure.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →