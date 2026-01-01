Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls
Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention
Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls
Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention
Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls Description
Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls provide network security for cloud and virtualized environments. The product line includes VM-Series virtual firewalls and Cloud NGFW offerings that can be deployed across AWS, Azure, VMware ESXi, and Linux KVM platforms. The software firewalls deliver Layer 7 threat prevention capabilities that can be integrated into CI/CD pipelines. They support multicloud deployments with unified policy management across different cloud environments. The solution uses a flexible credit-based licensing model where organizations pay for actual usage. The firewalls include protection against threats such as prompt injection and data exfiltration targeting AI applications and models. They replace multiple point security products with a single platform for consistent policy enforcement. Management is provided through Strata Cloud Manager for centralized visibility and control. The software firewalls run the same PAN-OS operating system as the hardware appliances, providing consistent security features across physical and virtual deployments. Free trials are available for 15-30 days depending on the cloud platform. The product is used by 80 of the Fortune 100 companies according to the vendor.
Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls FAQ
Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Palo Alto Networks Software Firewalls is Software firewalls for multicloud workload protection with Layer 7 threat prevention developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, AWS, Azure.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership