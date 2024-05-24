Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation Description

Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is a network segmentation solution designed for healthcare environments and medical device security. The platform addresses the challenges of segmenting networks containing Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices, which traditional Network Access Control (NAC) solutions struggle to identify and protect. The solution discovers all assets, communication paths, and access controls across the network to build virtual barriers that restrict unauthorized access to sensitive medical data and critical systems. It provides visibility into medical devices, IoT devices, and other connected assets that may not be readily identifiable by traditional enterprise security tools. The platform integrates with existing technology stacks to automate enforcement of network segmentation policies. It enables continuous automated enforcement, allowing for automated quarantine and segmentation of compromised devices until security teams can address and remediate issues. This approach limits the scope of potential breaches and mitigates risks from cyber threats including ransomware attacks and data breaches. The solution is positioned as part of a broader Attack Surface Management strategy for securing medical, IoT, and other devices in healthcare organizations. It works to maintain interoperability between interconnected medical systems while implementing security segmentation controls.