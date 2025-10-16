Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention Description

Palo Alto Networks Advanced Threat Prevention is an intrusion prevention system that uses Precision AI technology combining machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI to detect and block zero-day threats inline in real time. The solution detects 96% of web-based Cobalt Strike and 90% of unknown injection attacks, stopping 48% more unknown command and control and 60% more zero-day exploits than traditional IPS solutions. It provides comprehensive coverage against exploits, malware, spyware, and command-and-control attacks using researcher-grade signatures and purpose-built inline deep learning models. The system operates at both network and application layers to block threats including port scans, buffer overflows, and remote code execution with low false positive rates. Advanced Threat Prevention integrates with User-ID, App-ID, and Device-ID technology on ML-Powered NGFWs to provide complete visibility of all traffic on all ports. It uses payload signatures rather than hash-based detection to block known and future malware variants, receiving security updates from Advanced WildFire in seconds. The solution supports flexible Snort and Suricata rule conversion for customized protections and delivers protection without compromising network performance.