Delve GDPR Description
Delve GDPR is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain GDPR compliance. The platform uses AI agents to automate evidence collection tasks such as taking screenshots, writing reports, and validating compliance evidence. The system provides a customized compliance program based on company size, tools, and risk profile. It includes white-glove onboarding with expert guidance for setting up controls, integrations, and workflows. Users receive 1:1 support through Slack for direct assistance without ticketing systems. The platform features AI-powered security questionnaire automation that autofills vendor questionnaires using information from compliance policies and technical configurations. It includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) code scanning that checks pull requests for security issues, and infrastructure scanning that monitors for compliance issues daily. Delve GDPR provides a trust report feature that allows organizations to showcase their compliance status and security posture to customers through a real-time trust page. The platform includes an AI policy assistant for answering vendor questions. The onboarding process takes approximately 30 minutes, with platform setup requiring 10-15 hours to reach compliance. The system is designed to reduce manual checklist work and minimize back-and-forth with auditors.
