Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Delve GDPR is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Delve GDPR Description

Delve GDPR is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain GDPR compliance. The platform uses AI agents to automate evidence collection tasks such as taking screenshots, writing reports, and validating compliance evidence. The system provides a customized compliance program based on company size, tools, and risk profile. It includes white-glove onboarding with expert guidance for setting up controls, integrations, and workflows. Users receive 1:1 support through Slack for direct assistance without ticketing systems. The platform features AI-powered security questionnaire automation that autofills vendor questionnaires using information from compliance policies and technical configurations. It includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) code scanning that checks pull requests for security issues, and infrastructure scanning that monitors for compliance issues daily. Delve GDPR provides a trust report feature that allows organizations to showcase their compliance status and security posture to customers through a real-time trust page. The platform includes an AI policy assistant for answering vendor questions. The onboarding process takes approximately 30 minutes, with platform setup requiring 10-15 hours to reach compliance. The system is designed to reduce manual checklist work and minimize back-and-forth with auditors.

Delve GDPR is AI-powered GDPR compliance platform with automated evidence collection developed by Delve. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, GDPR, AI Powered Security.

