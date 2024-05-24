Guardz Cloud Data Protection Logo

Guardz Cloud Data Protection

Cloud data protection platform for SaaS apps with permission visibility

Cloud Security Commercial
Guardz Cloud Data Protection Description

Guardz Cloud Data Protection is a cloud security solution that monitors and protects data in cloud-based applications. The platform connects via public APIs to scan security configurations, user activity logs, and token grants in sanctioned cloud applications. The solution monitors access to files and folders, detecting when confidential data is shared or made public. It scans for multi-factor authentication enforcement at both organizational and individual user levels. The platform analyzes security policies including authentication, access controls, and data control settings to identify areas requiring improvement. The system applies machine learning to detect abnormal user activity patterns such as failed logins, unusual geo-locations, and anomalous behaviors. It identifies third-party applications with excessive permissions granted to Google and Microsoft accounts, with the ability to revoke access programmatically. The platform provides automated remediation capabilities that can force secure authentication, suspend users, and modify sharing permissions through API integration. It scans for inactive, expired, and suspended guest users that may pose security risks. The solution monitors for misconfigurations, risky security settings, and unsanctioned cloud applications. Guardz integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 environments through API connections. The platform includes a dashboard for monitoring cloud security posture and managing alerts. It offers the option to initiate security awareness campaigns for users who trigger security issues.

Guardz Cloud Data Protection is Cloud data protection platform for SaaS apps with permission visibility developed by Guardz. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Data Protection, API Security.

