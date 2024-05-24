Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection Logo

Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection

AI-powered multilayered phishing protection combining email & web security

Email Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection Description

Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection is a cybersecurity solution that combines email security, web browsing protection, perimeter posture management, and awareness training in a single platform. The product addresses phishing threats through multiple detection layers. The solution continuously scans inbound email traffic using AI-powered anti-phishing and anti-malware engines. Detected threats are automatically quarantined and removed from user inboxes, with options for users to preview and restore emails if needed. The platform monitors internet browsing activity to identify potential phishing attempts in real-time. The system provides real-time alerts to system administrators when threats are detected. It includes ongoing cyber awareness training for employees to build security culture within organizations. The platform scans for exposed services, missing DNS records, SPF and DKIM configurations, and monitors for leaked credentials on the dark web. Guardz addresses various phishing attack vectors including email imposters, spear-phishing, whaling, malicious websites, social engineering tactics, and dark web threats. The solution is designed for businesses seeking to protect against sophisticated phishing attacks through automated detection and response capabilities combined with user education components.

Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection FAQ

Common questions about Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection is AI-powered multilayered phishing protection combining email & web security developed by Guardz. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Email Security, Phishing Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
543
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
472
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
426
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
310
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
304
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox