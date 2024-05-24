Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection Description

Guardz AI Multilayered Phishing Protection is a cybersecurity solution that combines email security, web browsing protection, perimeter posture management, and awareness training in a single platform. The product addresses phishing threats through multiple detection layers. The solution continuously scans inbound email traffic using AI-powered anti-phishing and anti-malware engines. Detected threats are automatically quarantined and removed from user inboxes, with options for users to preview and restore emails if needed. The platform monitors internet browsing activity to identify potential phishing attempts in real-time. The system provides real-time alerts to system administrators when threats are detected. It includes ongoing cyber awareness training for employees to build security culture within organizations. The platform scans for exposed services, missing DNS records, SPF and DKIM configurations, and monitors for leaked credentials on the dark web. Guardz addresses various phishing attack vectors including email imposters, spear-phishing, whaling, malicious websites, social engineering tactics, and dark web threats. The solution is designed for businesses seeking to protect against sophisticated phishing attacks through automated detection and response capabilities combined with user education components.